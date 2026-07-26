Caxton Associates LLP Purchases Shares of 16,521 Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,521 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARES. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 116.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 5.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 42.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 15.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,902 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 708.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company's stock.

Get Ares Management alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARES. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ares Management from $165.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ares Management from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ares Management from $188.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ares Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE ARES opened at $126.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The business's 50 day moving average is $123.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.63. Ares Management Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $195.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Ares Management's dividend payout ratio is presently 251.16%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ares Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ares Management wasn't on the list.

While Ares Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here