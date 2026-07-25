Caxton Associates LLP Purchases Shares of 4,194 United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,194 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,708,877 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,192,357,000 after acquiring an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,981 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,087,711,000 after purchasing an additional 28,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $978,017,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,347 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $631,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,608 shares of the construction company's stock worth $620,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,275.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,270.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,101.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,226.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Up 0.0%

United Rentals stock opened at $1,140.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,052.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $919.10. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $701.59 and a one year high of $1,177.67.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $12.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.53 by $1.23. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.47 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total value of $292,226.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,732.62. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total value of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,227,362. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Key United Rentals News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Rentals this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on United Rentals to $1,235 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in continued upside. JPMorgan price target increase

JPMorgan raised its price target on United Rentals to $1,235 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in continued upside. Positive Sentiment: Truist boosted its target to $1,466 and maintained a buy rating, reflecting a more optimistic view of URI’s earnings power and demand trends. Truist price target increase

Truist boosted its target to $1,466 and maintained a buy rating, reflecting a more optimistic view of URI’s earnings power and demand trends. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its target to $1,330 with a buy rating after the company’s strong Q2 results and improved guidance. Citigroup price target increase

Citigroup raised its target to $1,330 with a buy rating after the company’s strong Q2 results and improved guidance. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America increased its target to $1,300 and reiterated a buy rating, adding to the positive analyst momentum around the stock. Bank of America price target increase

Bank of America increased its target to $1,300 and reiterated a buy rating, adding to the positive analyst momentum around the stock. Positive Sentiment: United Rentals reported Q2 earnings of $12.76 per share and revenue of $4.41 billion, both ahead of expectations, and raised full-year guidance on stronger rental growth and demand. Q2 earnings beat and guidance raise

United Rentals reported Q2 earnings of $12.76 per share and revenue of $4.41 billion, both ahead of expectations, and raised full-year guidance on stronger rental growth and demand. Neutral Sentiment: The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.97 per share, which is a modest shareholder-return update but not likely the main driver of today’s trading. Dividend announcement

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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