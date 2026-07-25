Caxton Associates LLP Raises Holdings in AAR Corp. $AIR

Caxton Associates LLP boosted its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR - Free Report) by 222.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,110 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP owned approximately 0.07% of AAR worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $128.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.05. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $71.43 and a twelve month high of $146.75. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AAR (NYSE:AIR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.03 million. AAR had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 5.67%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded AAR from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised AAR from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AAR from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAR

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. NYSE: AIR is a global provider of aviation products and services to commercial, government and defense customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and engineering services designed to support a wide variety of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft. Leveraging FAA and EASA certifications, AAR delivers turnkey maintenance programs and ad hoc repair services that enhance aircraft availability and reliability.

In its Aviation Supply Chain Services segment, AAR sources, stores and distributes parts for both commercial airlines and military operators.

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