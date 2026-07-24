Caxton Associates LLP Reduces Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Caxton Associates LLP decreased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,907,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,931 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $27,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 591,086 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $226,642,000 after purchasing an additional 67,467 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 706,588 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $270,849,000 after purchasing an additional 96,751 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $943,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $406.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22. The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.53.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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