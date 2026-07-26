Caxton Associates LLP Sells 151,339 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Caxton Associates LLP lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 151,339 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 159 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.99, helped by strong service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans.

T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.99, helped by strong service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, which is a key bullish signal for investors because it supports dividends, buybacks, and financial flexibility.

The company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, which is a key bullish signal for investors because it supports dividends, buybacks, and financial flexibility. Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile continued its share repurchase program, including a multibillion-dollar buyback tranche, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation.

T-Mobile continued its share repurchase program, including a multibillion-dollar buyback tranche, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive even after trimming price targets, with multiple firms still rating the stock Buy or Overweight.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings cut T-Mobile US from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 5.7%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $180.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.66 and a 12-month high of $261.56. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $184.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 11.45%.The business had revenue of $22.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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