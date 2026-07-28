Caxton Associates LLP Sells 62,229 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI

Caxton Associates LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Free Report) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,349 shares of the company's stock after selling 62,229 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, Chairman Neil Bluhm sold 1,371,150 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $34,223,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 710,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $17,721,600.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,032,328 shares of company stock valued at $78,141,973 over the last three months. Company insiders own 52.89% of the company's stock.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

NYSE:RSI opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.18 and a beta of 1.56. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $330.82 million. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.98%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RSI

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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