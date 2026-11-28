Caxton Associates LLP cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 6,324 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Broadcom were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,031,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $75,367,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,423,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $23,202,543,000 after buying an additional 2,685,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,580,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $19,484,611,000 after buying an additional 1,892,721 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 40,180,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,178,195,000 after buying an additional 1,140,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,998,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Stock Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $311.72 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $495.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.49. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $339.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 48.33% and a net margin of 42.94%. The business had revenue of $29.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.20 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Broadcom to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $505.00 price target (up from $502.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $525.19.

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More Broadcom News

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Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software products for businesses around the world. Its semiconductors support applications including data-center networking, broadband access, wireless communications, storage and industrial systems. Products include Ethernet switching and routing chips, broadband and connectivity solutions, and custom application-specific integrated circuits. The company also provides infrastructure software, including virtualization and cloud software through VMware, which Broadcom acquired in 2023, as well as solutions for mainframe environments and enterprise security.

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