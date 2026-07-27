Caxton Associates LLP Sells 744,415 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. $UAA

Caxton Associates LLP reduced its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA - Free Report) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,140 shares of the company's stock after selling 744,415 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Under Armour alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $1,206,000. Group One Trading LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 378.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 1,568,227 shares of the company's stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,642 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company's stock.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $7.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.67. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company's revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Under Armour has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.000-0.020 EPS. Research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Under Armour news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 739,521 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,419.37. Following the purchase, the insider owned 44,179,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $219,570,206.52. This represents a 1.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,178,344 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,147. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $5.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $5.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Under Armour

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc NYSE: UAA is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Under Armour, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Under Armour wasn't on the list.

While Under Armour currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here