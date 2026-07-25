Caxton Associates LLP Sells 91,289 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

Caxton Associates LLP cut its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT - Free Report) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,280 shares of the company's stock after selling 91,289 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,611,967 shares of the company's stock worth $552,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,930,360.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $199,829,000 after buying an additional 6,736,959 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4,681.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,997,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,569,000 after buying an additional 3,913,986 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,970,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,171,000 after buying an additional 2,626,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,467,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $34.73.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $156.65 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.51% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Properties Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 99.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $36.25 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: EPRT is a self-administered real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of small-box retail and industrial assets, including convenience stores, automotive service centers, quick-service restaurants, fitness centers and other necessity-based businesses. Under a triple-net lease structure, tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and most maintenance expenses, providing Essential Properties with predictable, stable cash flows.

Since its founding in April 2016 and its initial public offering later that year, Essential Properties has pursued a growth strategy focused on partnering with creditworthy tenants operating in densely populated trade areas.

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