Caxton Associates LLP Takes $1.25 Million Position in International Money Express, Inc. $IMXI

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. Caxton Associates LLP owned 0.26% of International Money Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 6,041.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,060,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,344 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,916,571 shares of the company's stock worth $29,439,000 after purchasing an additional 44,596 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in International Money Express by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,153,023 shares of the company's stock worth $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 586,044 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at $14,616,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter worth about $9,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company's stock.

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International Money Express Price Performance

International Money Express stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.75. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.28). International Money Express had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $121.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMXI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Money Express from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings cut International Money Express from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Analysis on IMXI

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc NASDAQ: IMXI is a U.S.-based financial services company specializing in cross-border money transfers and digital payment solutions. Through its proprietary IMX platform, the company enables person-to-person transfers, bill payments and cash disbursement services. Its digital offerings include a mobile app and web portal that allow customers to send funds securely to relatives and businesses in multiple countries.

The company operates a network of thousands of agent locations across key remittance corridors in Latin America, the Caribbean and parts of the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

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