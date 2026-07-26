Caxton Associates LLP Takes $1.65 Million Position in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,596 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Caxton Associates LLP owned 0.05% of Kilroy Realty as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,265 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Kilroy Realty from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kilroy Realty

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $535,550.40. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Justin William Smart sold 10,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $419,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 519,872 shares in the company, valued at $20,124,245.12. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,958. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 2.8%

KRC stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.12. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $45.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $270.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Kilroy Realty's payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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