Caxton Associates LLP Takes $1.91 Million Position in Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,949 shares of the coal producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the coal producer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,513.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Peabody Energy Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of BTU opened at $22.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.87. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.40). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.07%.The company had revenue of $973.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Peabody Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.30%.

Key Peabody Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Peabody Energy this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Robbins Geller, The Schall Law Firm, Hagens Berman, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Faruqi & Faruqi, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, and The Gross Law Firm, issued reminders about an existing securities class action against Peabody Energy and the August 24, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Robbins Geller, The Schall Law Firm, Hagens Berman, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Faruqi & Faruqi, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, and The Gross Law Firm, issued reminders about an existing securities class action against Peabody Energy and the August 24, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline. Neutral Sentiment: The lawsuits allege Peabody inflated guidance for its metallurgical coal segment and concealed operational failures at the Centurion mine, which keeps legal and reputational risk in focus for shareholders. Article Title

The lawsuits allege Peabody inflated guidance for its metallurgical coal segment and concealed operational failures at the Centurion mine, which keeps legal and reputational risk in focus for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: The growing number of class action notices may increase uncertainty around potential liabilities, legal costs, and management distraction, which can weigh on the stock. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTU. B. Riley Financial downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Peabody Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.12.

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Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world's largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company's operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody's product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

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