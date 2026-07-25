Caxton Associates LLP Takes $2.04 Million Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 365,975 shares of the company's stock worth $49,586,000 after purchasing an additional 81,584 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Signature Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 205.6% in the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 14.5%

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $185.80 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $351.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company's fifty day moving average is $270.58 and its 200-day moving average is $206.60. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3,715.24 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $207.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $254.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $254.00.

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Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other news, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,259 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $651,992.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 79,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,998,973.32. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.63, for a total value of $820,286.46. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,175,646.95. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,617 shares of company stock valued at $44,003,909. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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