Caxton Associates LLP Takes $2.25 Million Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. $WERN

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,427 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000. Caxton Associates LLP owned about 0.13% of Werner Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,660 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,697 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 126,854 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 24.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,767 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 159.6% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,085 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 138,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company's stock.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.The firm had revenue of $730.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $812.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Werner Enterprises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -373.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WERN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WERN

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, founded in 1956 by Clarence L. “Chris” Werner, is a leading transportation and logistics provider based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company began as a one‐truck operation and has since grown into one of North America's largest carriers, offering an array of services to support diverse supply chains.

Werner's core business activities include full truckload dry van services, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal transport and brokerage solutions. The company also provides value-added services such as warehousing, freight management and fleet maintenance through its network of terminals and service centers.

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