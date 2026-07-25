Caxton Associates LLP Takes Position in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000. Caxton Associates LLP owned 0.06% of Itron at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $63,990,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at $34,843,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $47,068,000 after purchasing an additional 369,617 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Itron by 1,552.7% during the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 300,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $39,593,000 after purchasing an additional 282,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Itron by 20.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,536,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $137,659,000 after purchasing an additional 265,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITRI. Zacks Research downgraded Itron from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Itron from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Itron from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $131.22.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 442 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $37,291.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 117,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,911,618.86. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $27,167.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,010.93. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,946 shares of company stock worth $324,420. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company's stock.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.77 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.87.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.23. Itron had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $586.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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