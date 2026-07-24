Caxton Associates LLP Takes Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 270,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,215,000. RTX makes up about 1.2% of Caxton Associates LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in RTX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company's stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company's stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Dbs Bank upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Up 7.2%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $208.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.24 and a 200 day moving average of $192.04. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $150.61 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $281.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $24.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.89 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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