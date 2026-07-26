CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Position Increased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,449 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CBRE Group by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,792 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore set a $169.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $139.50 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.99.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,476,709.46. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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