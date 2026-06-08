CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Purchased by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,460,586 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 33,565 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for approximately 3.9% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.50% of CBRE Group worth $717,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 14,693 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.1%

CBRE Group stock opened at $131.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $138.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.22. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.69 and a 52 week high of $174.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price objective on CBRE Group and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,476,709.46. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $62,883.21. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,711.69. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,944 shares of company stock worth $387,153 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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