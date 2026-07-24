CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock $CCC is Alfreton Capital LLP's 2nd Largest Position

Alfreton Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC - Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,778,074 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,978,074 shares during the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock comprises approximately 21.0% of Alfreton Capital LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alfreton Capital LLP owned approximately 1.84% of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock worth $64,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 28,231,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,391,000 after buying an additional 5,440,768 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 15.5% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 13,515,096 shares of the company's stock worth $81,091,000 after buying an additional 1,814,248 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 833.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,030,121 shares of the company's stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 1,812,674 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,848,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,466 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company's stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCC opened at $5.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.68 and a beta of 0.51. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $10.50.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $281.27 million during the quarter. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCC. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.25.

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CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's SaaS platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, AI-enabled digital workflows. It operates in a single segment being Domestic segment, which provides SAAS platform for the P&C insurance economy and derives revenues from providing customers with software subscriptions to the platform in addition to providing professional services and non-software services.

Further Reading

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