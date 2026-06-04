CDW Corporation $CDW Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW - Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,965 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 48,547 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.22% of CDW worth $38,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, Director David W. Nelms acquired 18,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,005,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,715.75. This trade represents a 54.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company's stock.

CDW Stock Down 1.7%

CDW stock opened at $137.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company's 50-day moving average price is $121.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.02. CDW Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.12 and a 52 week high of $183.91.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.28. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.48 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 49.67%. CDW's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CDW Corporation will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CDW's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

More CDW News

Here are the key news stories impacting CDW this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for CDW to $10.02 from $9.99 and also increased its Q2 2026, Q1 2027, and Q4 2027 earnings forecasts, suggesting better near-term earnings momentum. CDW earnings estimate updates

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for CDW to $10.02 from $9.99 and also increased its Q2 2026, Q1 2027, and Q4 2027 earnings forecasts, suggesting better near-term earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research said CDW is a top momentum stock for the long term, reinforcing a constructive view on the company’s stock profile. Zacks momentum article

Zacks Research said CDW is a top momentum stock for the long term, reinforcing a constructive view on the company’s stock profile. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays reiterated its Hold rating on CDW, which does not materially change the outlook but suggests no major shift in analyst stance. Barclays hold rating

Barclays reiterated its Hold rating on CDW, which does not materially change the outlook but suggests no major shift in analyst stance. Neutral Sentiment: CDW plans to showcase AI-focused demonstrations at Cisco Live 2026, which highlights product and partner activity but is not yet a direct financial catalyst. Cisco Live 2026 AI demonstrations

CDW plans to showcase AI-focused demonstrations at Cisco Live 2026, which highlights product and partner activity but is not yet a direct financial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some longer-dated earnings estimates were cut, including FY2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2026, and FY2028 in parts, which may temper enthusiasm about CDW’s growth trajectory beyond the near term. CDW earnings estimate revisions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of CDW from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of CDW to an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CDW

CDW Profile

CDW NASDAQ: CDW is a leading provider of information technology products and integrated solutions for business, government, education and healthcare customers. The company sources and resells hardware and software from major technology vendors and packages those products with professional services, managed services and lifecycle support. Its offerings span IT infrastructure, cloud and data center solutions, cybersecurity, networking, unified communications, endpoint devices, and software licensing and procurement services designed to simplify IT operations for customers.

CDW combines a broad product portfolio with consultative sales, implementation and technical support capabilities.

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