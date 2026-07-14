CECO Environmental Corp. $CECO Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO - Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,005 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 53,407 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.88% of CECO Environmental worth $18,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CECO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.85 per share, with a total value of $1,537,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 105,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,107,675. This trade represents a 23.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter K. Johansson sold 30,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total value of $2,894,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 40,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,581.54. This trade represents a 42.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $80.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Northland Securities set a $118.00 target price on CECO Environmental in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $106.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CECO

CECO Environmental Stock Down 2.1%

CECO stock opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm's 50-day moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $205.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.88 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. NASDAQ: CECO is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO's core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

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