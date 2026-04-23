CECO Environmental Corp. $CECO Stock Holdings Lessened by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO - Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,755 shares of the company's stock after selling 50,460 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of CECO Environmental worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,680,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth $3,678,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the third quarter valued at $2,408,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 16,844.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,257,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CECO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

CECO stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.42. 16,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,281. CECO Environmental Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $81.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.64.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.39 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.46%.CECO Environmental's quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. NASDAQ: CECO is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO's core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

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