Celanese Corporation $CE Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE - Free Report) by 208.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,435 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 71,238 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of Celanese worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,399 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Celanese by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,723 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Celanese by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,015 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company's stock.

Get Celanese alerts: Sign Up

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.76. Celanese Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.69.

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.34 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Celanese has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Corporation will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. Celanese's payout ratio is presently -1.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Celanese from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Celanese from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Celanese from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Celanese

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Celanese, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Celanese wasn't on the list.

While Celanese currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here