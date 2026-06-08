Celanese Corporation $CE Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE - Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,565,556 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,076,645 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 5.08% of Celanese worth $235,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,450 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Celanese by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,980 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Celanese from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Celanese from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Celanese from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Celanese from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Celanese from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on CE

Celanese Stock Performance

CE opened at $51.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22. Celanese Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Celanese has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Corporation will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. Celanese's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.20%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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