Celanese Corporation $CE Stock Position Decreased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE - Free Report) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,400 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 180,100 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.10% of Celanese worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,399 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 111.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,015 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 100.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Celanese Stock Down 3.9%

NYSE CE opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock's 50 day moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.74. Celanese Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Celanese has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Corporation will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. Celanese's payout ratio is presently -1.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Celanese from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Celanese from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore set a $63.00 price objective on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Celanese from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Celanese from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Celanese

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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