Celcuity, Inc. $CELC Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC - Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,688 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,601 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Celcuity worth $12,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 1,329.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Celcuity by 20.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Celcuity in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company's stock.

Celcuity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $90.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 12.31 and a current ratio of 12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.16. Celcuity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $151.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.65.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celcuity, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CELC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Celcuity from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Celcuity from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Celcuity from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Celcuity

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard E. Buller sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $1,264,140.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,760 shares in the company, valued at $949,509.60. This trade represents a 57.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director David Dalvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $3,517,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,144,200. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 13.33% of the company's stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

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