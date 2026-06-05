Celestica, Inc. $CLS Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637,367 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 332,641 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Celestica worth $484,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,811,695 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,423,333,000 after purchasing an additional 73,022 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Celestica by 5,806,149.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,657,937 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,081,323,000 after buying an additional 3,657,874 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Celestica by 471.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,146,928 shares of the technology company's stock worth $775,133,000 after buying an additional 2,596,318 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Celestica by 4.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,417 shares of the technology company's stock worth $473,386,000 after buying an additional 88,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth $424,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $8,238,756.58. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celestica Stock Performance

Celestica stock opened at $424.66 on Friday. Celestica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.28 and a 12-month high of $474.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.02. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $363.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLS. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Celestica in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $427.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Celestica

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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