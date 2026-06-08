Celestica, Inc. $CLS Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,794 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 191,209 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Celestica worth $172,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In related news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $8,238,756.58. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celestica Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $371.64 on Monday. Celestica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.28 and a 52-week high of $474.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.82 and a 200 day moving average of $321.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLS. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Celestica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $427.42.

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Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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