Celestica, Inc. $CLS Shares Sold by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,243 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 105,707 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in Celestica were worth $13,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 5,806,149.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,657,937 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,081,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,874 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,146,928 shares of the technology company's stock worth $775,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,318 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth $424,459,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth $456,511,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,265,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $670,279,000 after acquiring an additional 530,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Celestica from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $427.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE:CLS opened at $424.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.40. Celestica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.28 and a twelve month high of $474.02. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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