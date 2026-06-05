Celestica, Inc. $CLS Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,805 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 76,293 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.42% of Celestica worth $143,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,265,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $670,279,000 after buying an additional 530,535 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,199,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 436,922 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $129,499,000 after buying an additional 31,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Celestica to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $427.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $424.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Celestica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.28 and a 52-week high of $474.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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