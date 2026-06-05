Celestica, Inc. $CLS Stock Holdings Decreased by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management lowered its stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 18,150 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management's holdings in Celestica were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLS. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,050,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 7,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the technology company's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Celestica by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,061 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 385.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the technology company's stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company's stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $424.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Celestica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.28 and a fifty-two week high of $474.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.40. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Celestica's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $427.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLS

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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