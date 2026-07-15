Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH Stock Holdings Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,998 shares of the company's stock after selling 55,033 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Celsius were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $1,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Celsius by 79.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,666 shares of the company's stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 113,840 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 131.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the company's stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 14.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 433,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 53,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm had revenue of $782.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, CEO John Fieldly purchased 8,475 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $248,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 937,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,526,174.40. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hal Kravitz purchased 8,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $249,732.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 227,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,753,407.34. This trade represents a 3.84% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CELH. UBS Group dropped their price target on Celsius from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Celsius from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.40.

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About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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