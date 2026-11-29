Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 2,795.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,526 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 79,676 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP's holdings in Cencora were worth $24,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 506.2% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cencora by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cencora by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 111 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company's stock.

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Cencora Stock Performance

COR stock opened at $354.34 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $244.82 and a one year high of $376.92. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.91.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.95 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 110.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 19.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Cencora's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Cencora's payout ratio is 14.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cencora from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cencora from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cencora from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $390.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $380.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COR

Cencora Profile

Cencora, formerly known as AmerisourceBergen, is a pharmaceutical services company that distributes medicines and healthcare products to pharmacies, hospitals, health systems and other care providers. The company adopted the Cencora name in 2023. Its services include pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution, specialty drug logistics, and support for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers. Through businesses such as MWI Animal Health, Cencora also distributes products and provides services for the animal health industry.

Further Reading

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