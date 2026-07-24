Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Purchased by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,900 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the quarter. Cencora accounts for about 2.5% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cencora worth $90,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,700,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,262,956,000 after buying an additional 4,123,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $822,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cencora by 518.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,995,118 shares of the company's stock worth $623,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,762 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Cencora by 528.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,475,859 shares of the company's stock worth $461,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Cencora by 95.0% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,081,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $624,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, Director Lauren M. Tyler purchased 550 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,177,932.57. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Stock Up 1.3%

Cencora stock opened at $304.57 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.82 and a fifty-two week high of $377.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The stock's fifty day moving average is $283.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The firm had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora's payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $367.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cencora

About Cencora

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Further Reading

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