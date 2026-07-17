Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215,006 shares of the company's stock after selling 150,050 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Cencora worth $381,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cencora by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,700,091 shares of the company's stock worth $2,262,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $822,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cencora by 518.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,995,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $623,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,762 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 528.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,475,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,250,000 after buying an additional 1,241,186 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,081,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $624,207,000 after buying an additional 1,013,913 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cencora from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $367.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $307.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.82 and a 52 week high of $377.54. The firm's 50 day moving average is $279.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The company had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora's payout ratio is 18.40%.

Cencora declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, Director Lauren M. Tyler acquired 550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,932.57. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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