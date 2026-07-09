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Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
Cencora logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,177 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,610 shares during the period. Cencora comprises about 1.4% of Isthmus Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC's holdings in Cencora were worth $13,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Cencora by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 82 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cencora Stock Up 1.7%

COR opened at $309.73 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $277.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.82 and a 12 month high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The business had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Cencora announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Cencora from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Friday, May 8th. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cencora

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lauren M. Tyler bought 550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $270.23 per share, for a total transaction of $148,626.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,177,932.57. This represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cencora (NYSE:COR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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