Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 820.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,526 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 168,039 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cencora worth $56,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,154,136,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Cencora by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,247,872 shares of the company's stock worth $1,578,543,000 after purchasing an additional 379,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,056,625,000. Amundi boosted its position in Cencora by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,229,326 shares of the company's stock worth $630,855,000 after purchasing an additional 676,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,747,363 shares of the company's stock worth $494,463,000 after purchasing an additional 646,112 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $388.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cencora from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $390.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $380.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $354.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.82 and a 12-month high of $376.92. The business's 50 day moving average is $331.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.91. The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $87.95 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 110.72% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business's revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 19.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Cencora's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cencora's dividend payout ratio is 14.73%.

About Cencora

Cencora, formerly known as AmerisourceBergen, is a pharmaceutical services company that distributes medicines and healthcare products to pharmacies, hospitals, health systems and other care providers. The company adopted the Cencora name in 2023. Its services include pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution, specialty drug logistics, and support for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers. Through businesses such as MWI Animal Health, Cencora also distributes products and provides services for the animal health industry.

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