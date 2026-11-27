Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC - Free Report) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,129 shares of the company's stock after selling 561,699 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Centene worth $16,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company's stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Journey Retirement Planning & Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Retirement Planning & Investment Management LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,294 shares of the company's stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company's stock.

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Centene Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of CNC opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.07. Centene Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $78.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.48. Centene had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $50.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Centene's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Centene from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Centene from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Centene from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $75.20.

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About Centene

Centene Corporation is a U.S. health insurer specializing in government-sponsored health care programs. It provides managed-care plans and related services to people enrolled in Medicaid, Medicare and health insurance marketplaces, working with state governments and other public-sector partners. Its offerings include Medicaid plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug coverage, and individual health plans sold under the Ambetter Health brand. Centene also provides services such as pharmacy benefits and care coordination through its health services businesses.

See Also

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