Go Pro
→ SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years (From TradeSmith) (Ad)tc pixel

Centene Corporation $CNC Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Centene logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC - Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,464 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 96,238 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of Centene worth $11,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centene by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Bayban acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Centene from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Centene from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho set a $63.00 target price on shares of Centene and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centene

Centene Price Performance

CNC opened at $65.94 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $63.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44. Centene Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Centene (NYSE:CNC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $49.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.53 billion. Centene had a positive return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 3.25%.Centene's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation NYSE: CNC is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene's offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Centene (NYSE:CNC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Centene Right Now?

Before you consider Centene, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Centene wasn't on the list.

While Centene currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines