CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 17,743 Shares of AAON, Inc. $AAON

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,751 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of AAON worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in AAON by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 378 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569 shares of the construction company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other AAON news, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 21,914 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $2,196,001.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,913.01. This represents a 44.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Fields sold 31,271 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total transaction of $4,192,502.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,592,165.64. This trade represents a 47.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,986,463. Insiders own 18.09% of the company's stock.

AAON Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $132.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.62. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $150.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.39.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AAON had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $496.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $381.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. AAON's dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AAON from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of AAON from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAON

About AAON

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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