CenterBook Partners LP Acquires Shares of 7,747 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,747 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $114,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $311,497,000 after purchasing an additional 246,243 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,928,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,945.8% in the 3rd quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 92,736 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $26,081,000 after buying an additional 88,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $273.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at firms including Scotiabank, Citi, Oppenheimer, Jefferies, and TD Cowen turned more constructive on Oracle ahead of earnings, lifting estimates and/or price targets on expectations that cloud and AI infrastructure demand will continue to accelerate.

Analysts at firms including Scotiabank, Citi, Oppenheimer, Jefferies, and TD Cowen turned more constructive on Oracle ahead of earnings, lifting estimates and/or price targets on expectations that cloud and AI infrastructure demand will continue to accelerate. Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s AI infrastructure story remains a major bullish catalyst, with investors watching whether its backlog and new cloud deals can translate into stronger fiscal Q4 results and a faster growth run rate. Oracle Earnings Put AI Momentum in Focus

Oracle’s AI infrastructure story remains a major bullish catalyst, with investors watching whether its backlog and new cloud deals can translate into stronger fiscal Q4 results and a faster growth run rate. Positive Sentiment: The company was named a Leader in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for Talent Acquisition suites, reinforcing Oracle’s strength in AI-powered cloud software and HCM products. Oracle Named a Leader in 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Suites

The company was named a Leader in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for Talent Acquisition suites, reinforcing Oracle’s strength in AI-powered cloud software and HCM products. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders expect a sizable post-earnings move, reflecting uncertainty around whether Oracle will beat expectations and reassure investors about its AI capex plans.

Options traders expect a sizable post-earnings move, reflecting uncertainty around whether Oracle will beat expectations and reassure investors about its AI capex plans. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary is centered on Oracle’s heavy spending on AI data centers, with some articles warning that high capital expenditures, debt, and margin pressure could weigh on free cash flow and valuation.

Bearish commentary is centered on Oracle’s heavy spending on AI data centers, with some articles warning that high capital expenditures, debt, and margin pressure could weigh on free cash flow and valuation. Negative Sentiment: The stock has also been volatile ahead of earnings, including a sharp selloff last week, as investors question whether the company can justify its elevated AI-driven valuation if results or guidance disappoint.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $205.45 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $590.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.65. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $181.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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