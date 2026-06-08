CenterBook Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,472 shares of the company's stock after selling 58,981 shares during the period. Solaris Energy Infrastructure comprises 0.8% of CenterBook Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.52% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure worth $16,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 2,120.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,466,343 shares of the company's stock worth $67,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,311 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 623.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,898 shares of the company's stock worth $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,794 shares during the last quarter. Advent International L.P. purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $40,246,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $35,050,000. Finally, Situational Awareness LP boosted its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company's stock worth $85,803,000 after purchasing an additional 716,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.00.

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SEI opened at $69.43 on Monday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business's fifty day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $196.24 million for the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In related news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 36,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $2,750,264.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 114,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,516,551.71. This represents a 24.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aj Teague acquired 2,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.98 per share, for a total transaction of $200,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $807,158.80. This represents a 33.09% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,099,593 shares of company stock worth $297,782,099 in the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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