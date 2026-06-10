CenterBook Partners LP Decreases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,749 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 41,646 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $33,015,000. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $2,717,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,524,075 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $252,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Argus set a $108.00 target price on Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.31. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,942 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $778,316.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,926,868. This represents a 21.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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