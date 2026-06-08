CenterBook Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 40,225 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.2% of CenterBook Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CenterBook Partners LP's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,211,975,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $970,185,000 after buying an additional 3,208,458 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $620,406,000 after buying an additional 2,743,676 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in TJX Companies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,391,822,000 after buying an additional 1,761,281 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in TJX Companies by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,198,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $462,323,000 after buying an additional 1,433,801 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 552,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,051,761. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,786 shares of company stock valued at $11,695,268. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TJX posted strong fiscal Q1 results, including 6% comparable sales growth and 29% EPS growth, and raised guidance, supporting the stock’s recent strength.

TJX posted strong fiscal Q1 results, including 6% comparable sales growth and 29% EPS growth, and raised guidance, supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on The TJX Companies, Inc., with a consensus “Buy” view and continued praise for its growth and defensive retail appeal.

Analysts remain constructive on The TJX Companies, Inc., with a consensus “Buy” view and continued praise for its growth and defensive retail appeal. Positive Sentiment: UBS singled out TJX as a preferred consumer stock, citing its ability to grow, deliver strong returns, and exceed expectations.

UBS singled out TJX as a preferred consumer stock, citing its ability to grow, deliver strong returns, and exceed expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Recent stock gains have pushed TJX near its 52-week high, which may attract both momentum buyers and some profit-taking.

Recent stock gains have pushed TJX near its 52-week high, which may attract both momentum buyers and some profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: CEO Ernie Herrman and CFO John Klinger sold shares this week, which may weigh on sentiment even though the transactions were disclosed as routine filings.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $160.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.84 and a fifty-two week high of $165.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Weiss Ratings cut shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus raised shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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