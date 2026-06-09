Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

CenterBook Partners LP Has $4.79 Million Position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. $MEC

Written by MarketBeat
June 9, 2026
Mayville Engineering logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CenterBook Partners LP increased its Mayville Engineering stake by 44% in the fourth quarter, ending with 255,791 shares worth about $4.79 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed but generally positive: several analysts raised price targets, and the stock now carries a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of $29.75.
  • Despite strong recent share-price performance, insiders have been selling stock, including EVP Ryan F. Raber and SVP Craig D. Nichols, while the company recently posted an earnings beat on both EPS and revenue for the quarter.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Mayville Engineering.

CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC - Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,791 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 78,132 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 1.26% of Mayville Engineering worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 22NW LP raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 157.2% during the third quarter. 22NW LP now owns 399,890 shares of the company's stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 244,440 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 110.3% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 212,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 111,550 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 624,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 57,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,552 shares of the company's stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 40,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 1.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,210 shares of the company's stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mayville Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mayville Engineering

Insider Buying and Selling at Mayville Engineering

In other news, EVP Ryan F. Raber sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 86,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,261,220. This trade represents a 18.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig D. Nichols sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,393.04. This trade represents a 96.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,390. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mayville Engineering Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $689.71 million, a PE ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 1.29. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.18 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Mayville Engineering

(Free Report)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc NYSE: MEC is a U.S.-based industrial manufacturer specializing in engineered metal castings and precision machining services. Headquartered in Mayville, Wisconsin, the company leverages over a century of casting experience to design, produce and finish complex metal components for a broad range of heavy-duty applications.

The company operates two principal business segments: iron castings and steel castings. Its iron segment utilizes green sand and lost-foam molding processes to produce gray and ductile iron components, while the steel segment employs electric-arc furnace technology to manufacture high-strength steel castings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Mayville Engineering Right Now?

Before you consider Mayville Engineering, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mayville Engineering wasn't on the list.

While Mayville Engineering currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
By Ryan Hasson | June 4, 2026
tc pixel
June 12: $100 Turns Into $100,000?
June 12: $100 Turns Into $100,000?
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Will the SpaceX IPO Put These 5 Public Space Stocks Into a Higher Orbit?
Will the SpaceX IPO Put These 5 Public Space Stocks Into a Higher Orbit?
By Ryan Hasson | June 2, 2026
AI Server Earnings: Wall Street Sees One Clear Standout
AI Server Earnings: Wall Street Sees One Clear Standout
By Leo Miller | June 5, 2026
IREN's 800MW Bet Flips the AI Power Switch
IREN's 800MW Bet Flips the AI Power Switch
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 6, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX just filed. The clock is ticking.
SpaceX just filed. The clock is ticking.
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Marvell Stock Soars on NVIDIA's Trillion-Dollar Nod
Marvell Stock Soars on NVIDIA's Trillion-Dollar Nod
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 2, 2026
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 4, 2026

Recent Videos

The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
3 Tech Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines