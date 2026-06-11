CenterBook Partners LP Lowers Position in Sprinklr, Inc. $CXM

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM - Free Report) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,638 shares of the company's stock after selling 391,443 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Sprinklr worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CXM. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 11,204.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,530,827 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,556 shares during the period. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 1,174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 2,166,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,792 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,524,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,893 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 957,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company's stock.

Sprinklr Trading Down 0.6%

Sprinklr stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.89 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.29%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.480-0.490 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.100-0.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CXM shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Sprinklr from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Read Our Latest Report on CXM

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Amitabh Misra sold 34,189 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $200,005.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 970,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,905.05. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.18% of the company's stock.

Sprinklr Profile

Sprinklr, Inc NYSE: CXM is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr's platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

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