CenterBook Partners LP Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Casey's General Stores by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 55 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Casey's General Stores by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Casey's General Stores by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 62 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Casey's General Stores in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Casey's General Stores from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Casey's General Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Casey's General Stores from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $761.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Casey's General Stores

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $665.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,993,769.57. This trade represents a 7.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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Casey's General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $761.18 on Wednesday. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $481.30 and a twelve month high of $901.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $790.09 and a 200 day moving average of $679.24.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $1.06. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 3.83%.The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Casey's General Stores's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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