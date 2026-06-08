CenterBook Partners LP Makes New $9.17 Million Investment in Gold.com Inc. $GOLD

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 269,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,171,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 1.06% of Gold.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,790,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,644,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,505,000. Simcoe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,134,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Gold.com

In related news, major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 277,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,096,000. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $1,663,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,639.16. This represents a 58.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 730,338 shares of company stock valued at $31,842,096 and sold 90,000 shares valued at $3,723,200. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gold.com Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of GOLD opened at $39.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $42.98. Gold.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $66.70.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Gold.com had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 17.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gold.com Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Gold.com announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gold.com Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Gold.com's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gold.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Roth Mkm set a $52.00 target price on shares of Gold.com in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Gold.com from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gold.com from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gold.com presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.33.

View Our Latest Report on GOLD

About Gold.com

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

See Also

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