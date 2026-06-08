CenterBook Partners LP Makes New Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,497 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $8,661,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lumentum by 8,579.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company's stock worth $254,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $474,495,000. Situational Awareness LP boosted its position in Lumentum by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,298,400 shares of the technology company's stock worth $478,577,000 after purchasing an additional 880,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Lumentum by 707.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 994,478 shares of the technology company's stock worth $366,555,000 after purchasing an additional 871,249 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $136,401,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other news, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $3,036,422.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 89,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,438,623.85. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 11,951 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.64, for a total value of $11,731,579.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,702,712.76. The trade was a 46.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Price Performance

LITE stock opened at $863.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 159.94 and a beta of 1.47. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $1,085.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $880.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $610.37.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LITE. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citic Securities lifted their target price on Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lumentum from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,021.95.

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Trending Headlines about Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its price target on Lumentum to $1,200 from $1,000 and kept an outperform rating, reinforcing the bullish analyst view on the stock. Article Title

Northland Securities raised its price target on Lumentum to from $1,000 and kept an rating, reinforcing the bullish analyst view on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Lumentum announced a $650.4 million private exchange of convertible notes, which may reduce financing overhang and improve balance-sheet flexibility. Article Title

Lumentum announced a of convertible notes, which may reduce financing overhang and improve balance-sheet flexibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable overall, with Lumentum holding an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and multiple firms maintaining positive price targets. Article Title

Analyst sentiment remains favorable overall, with Lumentum holding an average rating of and multiple firms maintaining positive price targets. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm continues around Lumentum’s role in AI optical interconnects , a narrative that has supported the stock’s longer-term move. Article Title

Investor enthusiasm continues around Lumentum’s role in , a narrative that has supported the stock’s longer-term move. Neutral Sentiment: Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 1,416 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan ; while routine, insider selling can still make some investors cautious. Article Title

Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold in a pre-arranged ; while routine, insider selling can still make some investors cautious. Neutral Sentiment: Articles asking why LITE has been softer since its last earnings report mainly point to post-earnings digestion and valuation, rather than a new fundamental problem. Article Title

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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