CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 364,390 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 147.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,833 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 364,390 shares during the period. Roivant Sciences accounts for approximately 0.6% of CenterBook Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.09% of Roivant Sciences worth $13,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,740.3% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $42.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.63 and a beta of 1.13. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.41 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 3,629.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 289,774 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $8,449,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,736,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,025,142.56. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $6,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,613,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,827,417.01. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 945,173 shares of company stock worth $27,654,456. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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